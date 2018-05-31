The plot centres around Tami Oldham (Woodley) a 23-year-old San Diego native whose main occupation appears to be not going back to her hometown. She's been working odd jobs, traveling from place to place since she graduated from school, a journey that eventually leads her to the turquoise waters of Tahiti. There, she meets Richard Sharp (Sam Claflin), a dashing 34-year-old British sailor who shares her love of high seas freedom and adventure. The two fall in love, and are making plans to travel the world together when Richard gets offered a rare opportunity to sail a luxury yacht more than 4,000 miles from Tahiti to San Diego. (Yes, the very place Tami was trying to avoid. Karma's a bitch.) But less than three weeks into what was supposed to be a romantic, if strenuous, voyage, the two get news that an increasingly strong hurricane is bearing down on their position. There's nothing left to do but brace for impact: Tami goes below deck, as Richard straps himself in above.