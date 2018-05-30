This 13 Reasons Why Song Is As Haunting As Hannah’s Ghost

The lyrics of "The Night We Met" adhere perfectly to the scene's sentiment. As the chorus goes, "I had all and then most of you / Some and now none of you / Take me back to the night we met / I don't know what I'm supposed to do / Haunted by the ghost of you / Oh, take me back to the night we met." This is the inner landscape of Clay's mind. He had "some and now none" of Hannah Baker. Now he's "haunted by the ghost" of Hannah Baker. By hearing this song, Clay is taken "back to the night [they] met." The song is a reminder for Clay – and for the viewers — about how much has changed since he first heard it.