Here's What To Do If Someone Yells At You At Work

Organizations typically have some sort of codes of conduct or respectful workplace policies, says Valerie P. Keels, the head of D.C. office services at Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance . She recommends that the person who has been yelled at refer to their organisation's policy (maybe asking HR for a copy) to identify which provisions have not been upheld by the yeller. Again, asking a supervisor or HR to help mediate is totally permissible, says Keels. Plus, you might even be helping to corroborate a pattern of bad behaviour with HR that needs to finally be addressed.