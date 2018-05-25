And that choosing happened long before any of them were even old enough to think about angling for their own solo gigs. Natives of Provo, Utah, sisters Alisa and Cristal Ramirez — now 20 and 22, respectively — grew up knowing they wanted to be in a band. But neither can pinpoint exactly when their visions of a music career began, other than the way their Honduran father danced salsa with them in the kitchen and their mother blasted '80s pop by artists like Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson. When Alisa was in the fifth grade, they told their best friend, McKenna Petty, that she should ask for a bass for Christmas to balance out Alisa’s drumming and Cristal’s guitar skills. By that New Year’s Eve, two fifth graders and a third grader were a band.