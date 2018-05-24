Ariana Grande Just (Kinda) Confirmed Those Pete Davidson Rumours

It has been a busy week for Ariana Grande. Just two weeks after she confirmed the end of her two-year relationship with Mac Miller, rumours swirled this week that she was "casually" dating Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson, per People.
Grande neither disputed nor confirmed the rumour yesterday when she responded to a fan who questioned her loyalty to ex Miller, opening up for the first time about the "toxic" and "scary" relationship the two shared.
An emoji left by Grande is worth a thousand words, so today brings yet more news. The "No Tears Left To Cry" singer left a happy, blushing emoji on Davidson's latest Instagram — a picture of himself — which we'll just take as confirmation that there is, well, something going on between the two.
If the rumours are true, the pairing shouldn't come as a surprise to fans. Grande and Davidson most likely met when the singer performed and hosted SNL back in 2016; back then, she was with Miller, and Davidson was dating Larry David's daughter, actress Cazzie David. In addition to showcasing her powerhouse vocals, Grande flexed her comedic chops alongside Davidson. And, who knows, maybe he was the one to help her tap into her inner sketch comic.
The pop star didn't mince words while addressing the unfair and sexist criticism that she was somehow responsible for Miller's recent DUI and arrest, writing:
"I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man's inability to keep his s--t together is a very major problem."
The singer also shared a photo of a new tattoo of a worker bee, the symbol of Manchester in honour of the one-year anniversary of the terrorist attack at the end of Grande's concert in the English city last year.
