While this is an issue debated within feminist spaces, it’s mostly been about white women. For white women, having a family and a career has finally become a possible choice, even with the realities of inequality in parenting and the workforce. But a choice it remains. For many women, mainly women of colour and poor women, this is not the case. They have always been juggling responsibilities and pinching pennies to support themselves and their loved ones. With a reported net worth of £59 million, Williams can afford options in how she moves forward with her career and being a mom. But whatever she decides will be judged through the lens of her Blackness; how she expresses that Blackness is layered into many parts of Being Serena. She’s constantly wearing a headscarves to keep her edges laid in her downtime. And she banters back and forth with her sisters in a way that suggests they argue about who makes the best potato salad.