Apparently Hollywood — at least the most visible and powerful parts of it, as this study didn't take independent films into account — is really far away from embracing intersectionality, the idea that different systems of power and oppression can and need to be addressed at the same time. Time's Up was started in the wake of #MeToo. And it felt like the "next thing" for the Oscars to focus on after the award show was repeatedly called out for failing to represent people of colour. With women’s issues at the forefront , it seemed as though the Academy Awards, presented by the institution responsible for defining excellence in film, had finally dealt with their race issues . They did not. Instead of envisioning a world that comes together thanks to a chorus of different voices, the mainstream film industry is playing whack-a-mole on social issues and identities.