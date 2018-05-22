This is a far cry from the memoir and late-night circuit package that seems more appropriate for a political family making its way off of the national platform. In fact, it’s a step off of one national stage onto another, in front of a much larger audience. With this deal, the Obamas are abandoning any pretence of a quiet, private life and leaning into a pop-culture legacy that was in the works long before the 2016 election. They have a rich history with Hollywood’s elite — Barack has provided commentary for sports documentaries and announced the American Idol winner in 2016; Michelle has appeared on everything from iCarly to NCIS. That could have predicted their Netflix partnership if only we had paid more attention. Let’s take a look at these receipts to pinpoint the exact moment when our old flames began courting their new boo: the entertainment industry.