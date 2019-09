Fans will have to wait and see how Williams performs at the French Open, but she has made it clear that this is a bigger issue than just one competition. "I think it's more of a protection for women to have a life ," Williams told the New York Times last month about protected seeding. "You shouldn’t have to wait to have a baby until you retire. If you want to have a baby and take a few months off or a year off and then come back, you shouldn’t have to be penalised for that. Pregnancy is not an injury."