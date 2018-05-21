Book Club Proves That Women's Sexuality Has No Expiration Date

This saccharine, occasionally cheesy and often raunchy movie is notable, in part, because it explores a topic nearly taboo in pop culture; The sexual lives of senior citizen-age women. Just the act of reading a book about sex makes them think, more seriously, about their erotic selves — and when they can expect from them. So Book Club isn't a movie about Fifty Shades of Grey. Rather, James' book, with all its luridness, inadvertently makes the women reconsider the notion that maybe, their sexual and romantic lives aren’t over yet. That's right: Even if the prevailing romantic narratives in pop culture tend to focus on slim young women finding partners, even if stories like theirs are hardly represented, these women are still worthy of love, fulfilment and kinky sex. Or, if they're Diane, they're worthy of making out with a hot foreign pilot atop a floating swan in a pool (it happens, and it's amazing).