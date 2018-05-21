The Official Royal Wedding Portraits Are Here & Of Course, They're Stunning

The royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have been different. For instance, it was unapologetically black, not unlike Beyoncé's recent Coachella set. It was a celebration of this couple and a sign that the royal family might not be as stuffy as everyone thought. Even Prince Harry and Markle's portraits feels a little different, a little more laid-back and intimate than the ones that came before. No surprise, they're stunning because of course they are, Prince Harry and Markle just don't take bad pictures. Hello, those engagement shots?
For their wedding photos they also enlisted that same photographer, Alexi Lubomirski, who shot the couple and their families at Windsor Castle following the carriage procession. The portraits were taken in the Green Drawing Room and show just how much fun these two were having on their big day. Not to mention, how much fun Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids, Prince George and Princess Charlotte were having. Just look at those smiles, these two are totally cheesin' for the camera.
Luckily, now you can see all three official photographs from the big day of the newly appointed Duke and Duchess of Sussex that are truly a work of art. As if these two know any other way to take photos.