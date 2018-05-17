Legend has it, ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry got engaged, she's made it her mission to try to make Harry healthier. Harry has reportedly cut junk food from his diet, started drinking green juice, taken up yoga, and has pretty much quit smoking. Markle is supposedly very into health and wellness, and if her old blog is any indication, she knows what she's talking about.
Before Markle was royal-adjacent, she was an actress-turned-blogger trying to hustle lifestyle tips on her blog, The Tig. Markle mainly wrote about travel, food, and philanthropy, but like any good lifestyle blogger, she also dabbled in wellness. While The Tig and her social media accounts disappeared from the ether in 2018, thanks to the internet archive Wayback Machine, loyal fans can still revisit some of her content from the past three years.
Lucky for you, we took a dig through The Tig to find some of Markle's best health, fitness, wellness, and mental health tips and takeaways. Some of the advice reads like an eerie premonition (see, the thing she says about love), and some of the facts are actually quite refreshing. Ahead of the Royal Wedding this weekend, learn a little more about the IRL princess among us.