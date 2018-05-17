GQ just debuted a "comedy" cover with some jokes in it. Well, one joke repeated throughout. The cover features Sarah Silverman, Kate McKinnon, and Issa Rae assembled in proper magazine cover formation. (You know, limbs akimbo.) But, for this cover, the limbs look mildly awry. Let us count the ways. Come on, it'll be like looking over a Highlights magazine.
1. McKinnon's leg is bent backwards.
It's like The Excorcist, but for a leg.
2. Rae's arm is a little wayward.
Do you see it? Wrapped around Sarah Silverman's left side (your right side), it exists wholly apart from Rae herself.
3. Not to mention, there's an extra hand on Rae's arm.
Perched on the glittery gown, there is a small hand. It looks like it's Silverman's hand if you squint and ignore the rules of kinesthesiology.
4. Oop, and there's another hand on Rae's shoulder.
All the way on the left side of the cover. It's an extra hand. It belong to no one. It runs this town.
5. Look, an extra leg!
Emerging from under Silverman's butt, there's a leg. It looks like it could be McKinnon's shoe, but who's to say, really?
6. Finally, there's a hand on the floor.
Braced against the floor, there is a hand (at the bottom right corner of the magazine). Look, Photoshopping is hard!
GQ released an "apology" for all the optical illusions in its cover. The cover and apology are a reference to the very real Vanity Fair Photoshop fail that occurred months ago. In January, timed to coincide with awards season, 12 stars appeared on the cover of VF assembled in a similar fashion. (You know, limbs akimbo.) In one photo, Reese Witherspoon appears to have three legs. In another, Oprah Winfrey appears to have three hands. Vanity Fair provided a cheeky apology for the misstep on Twitter. "While we would have loved the exclusive on @RWitherspoon's three legs, unfortunately it's just the lining of her dress," the publication wrote. They added, "As for @Oprah, how can we expect her to juggle it all with just two hands?"
VF later corrected the extra hand in the online version of the photo. And then, months later, GQ cleverly referenced the whole ordeal in it's own magazine. Get it? It's fun!
The profiles of the three comedians will be released next week.
