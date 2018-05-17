Now Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Has Reportedly Been Hospitalised

The Royal Wedding will commence on Saturday 19th May, but the road to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials is certainly paved with drama. The Suits actress' family has come out of the woodwork since her engagement to the British royal was announced, with plenty of people throwing shade at the TV star for not inviting certain relatives on her father's side. Now, Markle's half-sister is allegedly dealing with drama of a different kind.
According to TMZ, Markle's half-sister on her father's side, Samantha, is in the hospital following an alleged "paparazzi confrontation." Per the TMZ report, the incident occurred when Samantha and her boyfriend Mark were driving by a toll booth in Florida. Allegedly, a photographer attempted to get a picture of Samantha and cut in front of the car. Mark then attempted to dodge the paparazzo, and accidentally hit a concrete barrier in the process.
Advertisement
Though it's unclear what her specific injuries are, TMZ stated that Samantha has multiple sclerosis (MS) and that her foot was allegedly "twisted backward" during the car accident.
Samantha, who shares a last name with Markle but is by all accounts not close to the soon-to-be princess, is reportedly penning a memoir called The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister. She is allegedly not invited to the wedding, nor is her brother Thomas Markle Jr., who claimed to The Daily Mirror that the ordeal has "torn [the] entire family apart."
"[Meghan] is giving the greatest performance of her life. She is acting phony," Thomas told The Daily Mirror. "Once she got into Hollywood she turned into a different person. She’s clearly forgotten her roots and her family."
Weddings clearly bring up a lot of family drama, but let's hope Samantha has a speedy recovery — even if, just like us peasants, she will be watching the Royal Wedding on television anyway.
Advertisement