Can you speak a little to the investigation by the New York City Commission on Human Rights for possible discrimination violations by The Wing? Were you surprised to get this kind of negative attention?

Because of the history of women in this country — and even more so in this time we live in — it is important to protect and foster the work of The Wing and similar spaces that give women a positive and safe space to thrive. Human rights include empowering women not taking more away from them. The law recognises this too and is consistent with The Wing's values and mission.