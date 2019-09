How Pinterest Changed The Way We Celebrate Ramadan

Right now, about 3.45 million Muslims live in the United States 2.8 million in the UK) , and 42% of them are second- and third-generation Americans , which means most of them grew up with the same holiday movies, TV, and music as other Americans.. They spent a lot of time watching Christmas movies and specials that just didn’t translate to their own religious holidays. Decades of pent-up holiday spirit , combined with highly visual social media platforms like Pinterest and Instagram, have led Ramadan to basically become the Super Bowl of Muslim festivities. There are over six million mentions of Ramadan on Instagram covering holiday decor, activities, food, and fashion. Not to mention an endless scroll of Pinterest boards dedicated to Ramadan planning. Retailers have also finally stepped in to meet the demand. Once exclusively homemade items, Ramadan decorations can be found on Etsy (mostly offered by Muslim-owned small businesses), Amazon and other websites. (Somewhat similarly, Hanukkah, which generally coincides with the Christmas season, has transformed into a bigger, more commercial holiday, with gift-giving and other customs, over the past century for Jewish-Americans.)