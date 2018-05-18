10 Things People Always Seem To Get Wrong About Ramadan

Ramadan is a month-long holiday when Muslims around the world fast from sunrise to sunset, and really focus on deepening our connection with God. And between strengthening our faith, asking for forgiveness, and dealing with the logistics of daily fasting, the holiday can take up a lot of time and energy.
Plus, now that Ramadan falls during the summer months, many of us are balancing work, school, social lives, a crazy upside-down sleep schedule, and going without water during the hottest days of the year (the lack-of-water struggle is real).
On top of all that, during the month of Ramadan, we also tend to spend a lot of time explaining what the holiday is to non-Muslim friends and co-workers. So, to make it a little easier on us all, here are a few common questions and misconceptions about Ramadan that come our way — and the truth behind them.