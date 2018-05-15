Maybe it's a trick of no-makeup makeup and lighting. Maybe it's the centre-parted, long '70s braid and drab dancer sweatpants. Maybe there's some prosthetic we can't quite put our finger on. Maybe Johnson's acting talent is so strong we can simply pick it up in a movie still that she is different for this role. The uncertain look on her face is certainly making us intrigued about this film, slated for a fall release.