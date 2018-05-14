Did Your Favourite Show Survive The 2018 Cancellation Bloodbath?

Last week, something terrible happened. Brooklyn Nine-Nine, the cop comedy from Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur, was cancelled. FOX removed it from the lineup, replacing it with a revived season of Tim Allen's show Last Man Standing. But then: a new hope. Emerging from the darkness, NBC swooped in at the last hour — literally, midnight on Friday evening — to pick up the sixth season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine.
Not all stories are so happy, though. The 2017 - 2018 season was rough. Very few shows, save for ABC's Roseanne, earned explosive ratings. The networks were ruthless with cancellations, culling even the shows that had promise. It's like Thanos wreaked his save-the-earth method on our television, indiscriminately cancelling some shows in honour of an abetrary budget.
Ahead, the shows that didn't make the cut. You'll be missed. Or not. Fall TV premieres are right around the corner — so much new television to look forward to!