Rihanna Intimidated Sarah Paulson Every Day On The Ocean's 8 Set

What's it like work(workworkwork)ing with Rihanna on a film? Well, for Sarah Paulson, it was a little embarrassing, although she seems to have fared alright. Paulson told Ellen DeGeneres on Ellen that, during production of Ocean's 8, it was a "daily struggle" not to embarrass herself.
"It was just sort of a daily struggle to not embarrass myself because every time I looked at her, it was like, 'Work work work work work,'" Paulson said, bursting into Rihanna's 2016 song "Work."
"It's just deeply nerdy," Paulson continued, "and Sandy [Bullock] would just look at me and be like, 'Hey, dial it down. Just stop.'" Luckily, it does appear Paulson and Rihanna are friends — they text occasionally, according to Paulson, and, during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Paulson told Meyers that Rihanna congratulated her on her Golden Globe win.
Advertisement
Oh, to be a fly on the wall of the Ocean's 8 set — Sandra Bullock telling Sarah Paulson to dial it down, Mindy Kaling trying to get the attention of the papparazzi. Meanwhile, Helena Bonham Carter has a dagger?
Watch the full clip of Paulson on Ellen, below.
Advertisement