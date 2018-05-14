Tess then takes a shot with Will (Evan Jonigkeit) as he explains why it’s important to unwind after work. (Ahh, they’re together! Yes, I love it.) Then, another shot as the whole crew joins the two in a booth. (Okay, calm down. You have work in the morning.) Then, another shot (will no one stop her?!?!?) as she tells a story about inviting John Lennon to her birthday party and realizing god doesn’t exist. This story comes out of nowhere and breaks up the moment for me. It’s hard to believe the whole crew would sit there and let this newbie blather on about a memory from when she was six years old. I don’t buy it. I’m sure it was supposed to give Tess another layer, make us care for her, tell us a little more about her past. But instead, I couldn’t wait until this story was over so Ariel, Sasha, or Heather could throw out another funny quip.