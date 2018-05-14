Once again, he wakes up confused about his reality: “Is this now?” Elsie tells him that he has extensive cortical damage (“If I didn’t know better I would say you shot yourself.”), which is causing him to become untethered from reality. It’s kind of a lucky break, since the visions caused by his brain injury are what enable them to figure out that they are in a secret refurbishing station. A hidden level opens to the door to a lab marked “12,” and they enter, hoping to find something to help them locate Peter Abernathy. (Is this the same lab he was in with Charlotte Hale in the alternate timeline?) The carnage inside the lab indicates that something’s gone very here — later, a flashback shows Bernard ordering drone hosts to kill everyone inside, perhaps to keep the secret of what they’ve been up to. But more on that in a second.