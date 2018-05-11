Kim Kardashian Is “Rooting For Love” Because She Is Afraid To Upset Tristan Thompson

Kim Kardashian is rooting for Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian, albeit reluctantly.
"Is there any part of you that roots for Khloé and Tristan?" Ryan Seacrest asked Kim on Live with Kelly and Ryan Friday morning.
"Yeah, I mean," Kim said, pausing for a minute to collect herself. "Last time I went on TV and answered some questions about her, I got blocked on social media."
She later clarified that it wasn't Khloé who blocked her on social media. It was likely Thompson, who is currently Public Enemy No. 1 in the Kardashian realm. (Kim didn't explicitly say it was Thompson, but the powers of deduction are strong!)
Advertisement
Ever the diplomat, Kardashian told Ripa and Seacrest that yes, she's rooting for "love."
"I am always rooting her. Always rooting for love," Kim clarified. More like true love, right?
Watch the full clip from Live with Kelly and Ryan, below.
Advertisement