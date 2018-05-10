Reese Witherspoon Is A Mum Whisperer In Her New Heartwarming Series

In John Mulaney's most recent comedy special Kid Gorgeous, Mulaney remarks, "My dad is so weird. I'd love to meet him someday."
That's the concept behind Reese Witherspoon's new Facebook Watch show Meet My Mom. Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon's production company, is behind the mum-inspired reality show. Refinery29 can exclusively announce the show will launch today, 10th May, on Facebook Watch. The short form series will feature celebrities getting to know their mothers in candid interviews. The first episode will feature Witherspoon herself and her mother Betty Witherspoon.
“As a child, it’s sometimes hard to see your mom as an individual with her own life," Witherspoon pointed out. “But Meet My Mom is the chance to get to know the real person behind the mum and find out what really makes her tick. I’m excited to bring this concept to Facebook and to hear from all of the other wonderful, hard-working mums out there.”
Advertisement
In the first episode, Witherspoon and her mother will sit on a Nashville porch and sip sweet tea. The following episodes will feature Olympic skater Adam Rippon, YouTuber Lily Singh, the model Ashley Graham, and Westworld's Leonardo Nam. The episodes will air throughout the month of May.
“We love celebrating mothers not only as parents but also as women whose wisdom only grows more valuable," Charlotte Koh, Head of Digital Media & Programming for Hello Sunshine, said. “Each duo has their own unique yet relatable story to tell and we think Facebook Watch is the perfect platform for a show about the joy of feeling connected to family.”
Meet My Mom is one of four Mother's Day-themed Facebook Watch shows to debut this month. The platform, which is still relatively new, will also air shows from Jada Pinkett Smith, Kristen Bell, and Tamera Mowry. Smith's show Red Table Talk will feature three generations of her family — Smith, her daughter Willow, and her mother Adrienne — in an open discussion about family and culture. Bell's show is called Momsplaining with Kristen Bell, and will feature Bell and other mothers giving parenting advice. Mowry's show is higher stakes: Called Help Us Get Married, the show will engage the Facebook audience by allowing them to vote on different aspects of a wedding ceremony.
Below, watch an exclusive clip of Witherspoon's episode of Meet My Mom. You can watch the full episode over at Facebook.
Advertisement