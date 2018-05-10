Well, well, well. Tristan Thompson has come out from the shadows since he was universally shunned by fans for allegedly cheating on Khloé Kardashian just days before she gave birth to their daughter. The basketball star appeared on Uninterrupted Road Tripping podcast to talk about being a father to a baby girl (he has a son, Prince Oliver, from a previous relationship) and give us some of our first details about True, who the new mother has kept under wraps since her birth last month.
"She's doing good. Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, shitting," Thompson said, something that True will be not-at-all embarrassed to see was printed on various websites when she gets to about 13 years old. "That's all they do. She has a full head of hair. She has green eyes and she was born 21 inches long. This is the first girl Thompson, female Thompson, so it's huge."
Whether or not Kardashian and her baby daddy are back together, it's good to see this scandal hasn't fully disrupted their time as a family. What's most important is that little True is healthy and happy — all 21 constantly-pooping inches of her.
