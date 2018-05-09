Have Portrayals Of Black Motherhood On Screen Ever Reflected Real Life?

Thinking about my own mother, even the extenuating circumstances that influenced our lives weren’t nearly as dramatic as the stuff I see on the big or small screen. First of all, my mama has never been anyone’s Vivian Banks or Claire Huxtable (Phylicia Rashad). She's not as rich, and she cusses way too much. No shade. And we were the furthest things from Cosbys, ever. But despite her personal struggles, my mother has never gone to any of the extremes Berry's character did in Losing Isaiah, either. She is a full human being who has evolved into many different versions of herself since she had me 30 years ago. What was standard for us didn’t necessarily look the same as all of my peers, but we were by and large pretty normal.