Taylor Swift Bravely Reignites Her Kim Kardashian Feud

What's that saying? When one door closes, God reignites an old, belabored, mostly petty feud? Yesterday, Taylor Swift resolved her issues with Katy Perry when Perry literally sent Swift an olive branch. That same day, Swift performed her first concert of the reputation stadium tour and, during her performance, bemoaned the events of 2016, back when Kim Kardashian called her a snake. Taylor Swift News, a Taylor Swift fan account, shared a video clip of Swift monologuing before her song "Long Live."
"A couple of years ago, someone called me a snake on social media and it caught on," Swift says to cheers from the crowd. " I went through some times when I didn’t know if I was gonna get to do this anymore."
Swift uses this anecdote as a message of empowerment. She adds, "I wanted to send a message to you guys that if someone uses name calling to bully you on social media and even if a lot of people jump on board with it, that doesn’t have to beat you. It can strengthen you instead." Watch the video of her speech, below.
Taylor’s speech before Long Live ? (?: @TV3Xpose) #repTourGlendale pic.twitter.com/o2qi3x2uIZ— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) May 9, 2018
A little history: in 2016, Kanye West released the song "Famous" in which he called Taylor Swift "that bitch." Swift then claimed in a statement that she was "never made aware" of the lyric about her.
Cut to: summer 2016, when Kim Kardashian releases audio footage via Snapchat of Swift seemingly consenting to the contents of the song. The footage does not mention the lyric "that bitch" — West sings, "I made that bitch famous," referring to Swift — but it does show Swift accepting the knowledge that she'll be name-dropped in a Kanye West song. "I'm really glad you had the respect to call me that and tell me that as a friend, about the song. It's just a really cool thing to do, and a really good show of friendship," she says in the footage.
Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! ?????????????????????????????????????— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016
Before she released the footage, Kardashian cheekily noted on Twitter that it was "National Snake Day." She added a few snake emojis. The sentiment stuck. Now, Swift was a snake, something she's reclaimed with her reputation branding. Last night, during the song "Look What You Made Me Do," Swift brought out a giant mechanical snake on stage with her.
Oh, and Tiffany Haddish made an appearance, too, as the person picking up the phone in "LWYMMD."
? | Gigantic snake during LWYMMD! (jkizzkizzlemurphy) #repTourGlendale pic.twitter.com/nT926cFWrn— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZBU) May 9, 2018
