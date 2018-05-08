Is There A Met Gala Couples Curse?

The Met Gala loves couples. The relationship is reciprocal: Couples also love the Met Gala, probably because it's one high-profile event where red carpet interaction is minimal. But the relationship is toxic — couples who debut their relationships at the Met Gala often don't make it beyond its glitzy barricades. Call it the Met Gala curse.
At Monday's event, not one, not two, but five couples made their carpet debuts. Riverdale's Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart hit the carpet. Then, Kylie Jenner walked with her longtime boyfriend (and father to Stormi Webster) Travis Scott. Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes appeared to couple up on the carpet. Katharine McPhee (of Smash fame) arrived with David Foster. And then, finally, there was Elon Musk, who arrived with the musician Grimes.
All is well. All is cuddly. For now.
Historically, the Met Gala hasn't been a harbinger of good luck for couples. Last year, Selena Gomez walked the carpet with The Weeknd. And now? She's maybe dating Justin Bieber, and The Weeknd maybe wrote some songs about her. (He definitely did.) Ahead, the couples who cursed their luck at the Met Gala.