After Teasing For Months, Hailey Baldwin & Shawn Mendes Confirm They Are A Couple

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes (of the song "Stitches") ratified their heavily rumoured relationship last night at the Met Gala, where they walked the red carpet in tandem. They matched, sort of — he wore a maroon suit, and her hair was a pale pink. This marks the first time the rumoured couple took their romance out of doors. And where better to do it than at the Met Gala, the most romantic event of the year?
Baldwin and Mendes first ignited relationship rumours in October of 2017, when they reportedly held hands at a Halloween party. They later — again, allegedly — kissed at an EMAs after party in November of 2017. This kiss was reportedly a French kiss. So, you know, rumours were looking serious.
In December of 2017, paparazzi caught Mendes and Baldwin embracing in Toronto. All signs pointed to maybe-dating, but then at the iHeartRadio Awards in March of this year, Baldwin insisted she was single.
But then! Another plot twist! Mendes shared a moody pic of himself and Baldwin on Instagram, sparking relationship rumours once more. Mendes then squashed those rumours in an interview with EnergyNRJ, where he said they were just "good friends."
"Hailey and I are just friends. So she sent me the photo because I did the show she's hosting, it's called Drop the Mic. So I did the show and I'm really good friends with Hailey. We're truly really good friends," he said, backtracking. He added that he knew the photo would get attention. "I was like, 'That's an awesome photo, I really wish I could post that without the Internet exploding.' And she's like,'I know, wouldn't that be so nice?' And I was like, 'You know what? I'm just going to post it anyway.'"
Potentially, they are still just friends — just friends who walk the Met Gala blush-coloured carpet. Just friends who fix each other's dresses.
