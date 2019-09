The star, who worked with celebrity hairdresser Ursula Stephens , even surprised her longtime stylist Law Roach over FaceTime with the change (as captured on Stephens' Instastory). “Zendaya’s look was inspired by the power of Joan of Arc and the opulence of Versace, who dressed her this evening," Stephens tells us. "The gown references armour and chainmail, so we knew we needed a strong beauty look as well. We have been talking about going red with her hair for almost a year now, so we were excited when tonight felt like the perfect fit."