Story from Beauty

Locs Reigned Supreme At The 2018 Met Gala — & Here's Why It Matters

Khalea Underwood
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.
A couple of red carpets ago, there was a certain TV host who made an ill-timed joke about Zendaya's faux locs. Since then, stars have shown that natural hairstyles aren't a laughing matter — they're as glamorous as the Hollywood waves and sleek bobs that everyone was accustomed to years before. And at the 2018 Met Gala, stars like Jourdan Dunn and Sasha Lane rewrote that narrative, wearing their locs with pride. See the styles ahead.
Read These Stories Next:
These Met Gala Beauty Looks Will Go Down In History
7 Catholic-Themed Beauty Buys — Because You Can't Afford A Met Gala Ticket
15 Met Gala Beauty Looks Straight From The Drugstore

More from Celebs & Influencers

R29 Original Series