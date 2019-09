Locs Reigned Supreme At The 2018 Met Gala — & Here's Why It Matters

A couple of red carpets ago, there was a certain TV host who made an ill-timed joke about Zendaya's faux locs. Since then, stars have shown that natural hairstyles aren't a laughing matter — they're as glamorous as the Hollywood waves and sleek bobs that everyone was accustomed to years before. And at the 2018 Met Gala, stars like Jourdan Dunn and Sasha Lane rewrote that narrative, wearing their locs with pride. See the styles ahead.