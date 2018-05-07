Why Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Won't Be Going On A Honeymoon Right Away

While others are focused on the details of the royal wedding, there's some of us who want to know all about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's honeymoon. Unfortunately, E! reports that the newest royal couple is postponing their honeymoon for the time being.
In a statement from Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf explained, “The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straight away. They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.” Yes, it's royal work that's keeping them from going away after their 19th May wedding. Clearly, Markle was not kidding around when she said she wanted to "hit the ground running" once she officially became a royal.
Specifically, Markle will work with The Royal Foundation — founded in 2009 by Princes William, Harry and Kate Middleton to focus on helping the armed forces, conservation and mental health — to empower women.
At the foundation's first forum in February, Markle said, "I fundamentally disagree with that because women don't need to find a voice — they have a voice. They need to feel empowered to use it and people need to be encouraged to listen."
While we don't know exactly when they're jetting off, it's not that surprising that they're waiting. Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter tweeted that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also waited. "William and Kate left for their honeymoon in the Seychelles 10 days after their wedding," Arbiter wrote. "Before that the couple were in Anglesey as William was working at his RAF search and rescue base."
William and Kate left for their honeymoon in the Seychelles 10 days after their wedding. Before that the couple were in Anglesey as William was working at his RAF search and rescue base.— Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) May 4, 2018
Travel + Leisure reported that Markle and Prince Harry will spend their honeymoon in Namibia. Kensington Palace has yet to confirm any of this, but it's rumoured that they'll be staying at the southwestern African nation's Hoanib Valley Camp, "a luxury $660 (£490) per person, per night camp that is surrounded by towering mountains, sand dunes and huge expanses of desert."
Africa holds a special place for the couple, who travelled there together early in their relationship. In their first joint interview following their engagement, Prince Harry told the BBC he convinced Markle to come with him to Botswana three or four weeks after they went on their first date.
"Then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other," he said. "And we camped out with each other under the stars. We spent – she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic."
It seems they're planning another fantastic getaway, we'll just have to wait and see when that is.
