Near, far, wherever you are, you need to stop and check out these photos from Adele's Titanic-themed birthday party. On Saturday, in honour of her big 3-0, Adele went full-on Kate Winslet for an iconic b'day look you won't soon forget. Adele posted photos from her "dirty 30" birthday bash on Instagram including one that showed off an exact replica of the grand staircase on the Titanic. Not to mention, she's wearing the same gown Rose wore, which makes it hard to tell whether that's Adele or Winslet, herself. It's almost as good as her Mask costume, almost.
"I’m not sure what I’m going to do for the next 30 years as I’ve been blessed beyond words in my life so far," Adele captioned the photos. Though, we hope it's throwing more parties like this. "Thank you to everyone for coming along for the ride the last 11 years with me. My family and friends for entertaining my super fandom of the Titanic movie. Last night was the best night of my life."
It sure looks like it. Adele never let go of the theme. Seriously, she even went below deck — in a life jacket, nonetheless — to show off her dance moves. No word if she actually recreated Rose's iconic toe move. Though, let's assume Adele's playlist was full of her Queen, Celine Dion.
But if you needed further confirmation that things got crazy, Adele captioned the photos: "I’m absolutely fucked, not sure I’ll make it out the house again!"
She did make some time on her Instagram to shout out Donald Glover, a.k.a. Childish Gambino, for his new video, "This Is America." "Ps Childish Gambino," she wrote, "how the hell do you have time to offer us so much greatness on so many platforms. I adore you."
For our birthday, we'd love to see Gambino and Adele work on something together. Now, that would be a real party worthy of Jack Dawson.
