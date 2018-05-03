There are few hairstyles more elegant than the ballerina bun. It's scooped up tall and high, and functions as a way to show off your delicate facial features and the graceful slope of your neck. But with all due respect to the tiny dancers, there's a new style that fuses beauty and badassery: the front bun. Seen on the likes of strong women like Issa Rae, Yara Shahidi, and more, the front bun defies the rules of symmetry and shape. You can scoop up a small section of your box braids for dimension (we see you, Storm Reid), or twist it into a dramatic loop like Issa Rae. No matter how you style it, it's a trend that works for everyone. See the examples ahead for proof.
