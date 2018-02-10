There are plenty of reasons to
envy admire the goddess that is Yara Shahidi. She's got smarts (like, Harvard-level smarts). She's got style. And boy, does she have curls. "The sky is the limit, honestly," Nai'vasha Johnson, her go-to hairstylist, tells us. "There's so much you can do with [her hair]."
And that's what Johnson does best. Shahidi's hair never looks the same, whether she's scooping her impressive head of hair into a funky ponytail, or letting her texture do the talking with a wash-and-go. However, one thing remains consistent, and that is the health of her curls, which is paramount. See how Johnson takes care of her Grown-ish client's hair — when it's up or down — ahead.