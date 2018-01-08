Issa Rae & Tiffany Haddish Really Want To Cook Dinner For The Obamas

Can you imagine anything more thrilling than attending dinner with Barack and Michelle Obama? The former first couple would be ideal dining partners because they appreciate good food, just like us, and they, of course, would have the most interesting dinner conversations — not everyone can discuss foreign policy and pop culture in the same evening without missing a beat. Just one meal with the Obamas would spoil all other dining experiences for the rest of your life. Yet, it could still be beat if Issa Rae and Tiffany Haddish were the ones hosting. While we probably won't ever get the chance to attend a dinner party with the Obamas, Rae, and Haddish, the four could very well soon have their own get-together, thanks to persistence from the Insecure star.