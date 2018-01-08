Issa Rae & Tiffany Haddish Really Want To Cook Dinner For The Obamas

Can you imagine anything more thrilling than attending dinner with Barack and Michelle Obama? The former first couple would be ideal dining partners because they appreciate good food, just like us, and they, of course, would have the most interesting dinner conversations — not everyone can discuss foreign policy and pop culture in the same evening without missing a beat. Just one meal with the Obamas would spoil all other dining experiences for the rest of your life. Yet, it could still be beat if Issa Rae and Tiffany Haddish were the ones hosting. While we probably won't ever get the chance to attend a dinner party with the Obamas, Rae, and Haddish, the four could very well soon have their own get-together, thanks to persistence from the Insecure star.
Last night, while being interviewed by Giuliana Rancic on the Golden Globes red carpet, Issa Rae explained that she and her good friend Tiffany Haddish are determined to have dinner with Barack and Michelle Obama. It wasn't like Rae jumped at the chance to use her appearance on E! to beg the former President and First Lady to let her and her friend cook for them. Rancic actually brought it up first.
Back in December, the Insecure star appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and while there, she told Fallon that when she and Haddish first met Michelle Obama, "we invited ourselves to, like, cook for them. Well, Tiffany said she would cook, I would just bring the drinks."
Though FLOTUS told the two "come through to Chicago," based on last night's red carpet conversation, the get-together has not happened quite yet. When Rancic asked about the dinner plans, Rae hilariously rambled, "You know, it'll happen any day now because you know, my phone has been on silent, so I'm just waiting for the call, so they could have called. You know, they probably did call. So, we're just waiting. Tiffany's got the chicken batter ready, I got the drinks..." Clearly, the ball is currently in the Obama's court, but Rae's mention of what's actually going to be on the menu may be enough to persuade them to finally nail down a date for dinner.
