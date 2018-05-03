Let's Break Down All The Gossip In Christina Aguilera's Controversial Interview

Christina Aguilera has info. In a new interview for Billboard's cover story, the singer is chatty and comfortable. She's gossiping, which is the best thing a celebrity can do! (Usually, it's us doing the gossiping! How the tables have turned.)
Here's what we've learned:
She likes DJ Khaled.
He lives near her and is often riding a "little golf cart" around the neighbourhood.
She enjoyed working with Kanye West until some "personal things" arose...
“I’ve always been a huge fan of Kanye,” she told writer Allie Jones. “Outside of, you know, his controversial aspects, I just think he’s a great artist and musicmaker and beatmaker. The artists that he chooses to pluck from different walks of life are so interesting.” Just to catch you up: West has only become more controversial since Aguilera gave this interview.
Kendall Jenner is also a soon-to-be neighbour, and Xtina is a fan.
At the Kardashian Christmas party, Kris Jenner told Aguilera that Kendall would be moving to her neck of the woods. Upon hearing this, Aguilera thought, "Yes, I have allies."
She's also sick of the Pink-Xtina "feud."
For the record, there's some meat to this feud, which Pink addressed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last year. That doesn't mean they're not friends now, though — they're industry veterans who both seem appreciative of the other's work.
"I’ve always appreciated women and have hated what this business can do to pit people against each other," Aguilera explained.
She wasn't all that into The Voice.
"I didn't get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules]," she said. Woof. She stayed on the show, though, in part because she's a mother (her kids, Max and Summer Rain are 10 and 3, respectively). "I am a mum first,” she divulged. “It’s part of why I stayed in the position I was [at The Voice]. It’s easy to get comfortable and cushy in the same place and not have to worry about uprooting your kids."
Lastly, her new album Liberation will arrive 15 June.
Get ready.
