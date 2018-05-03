It's difficult not to feel disheartened by the average women's swimwear ad. Too many campaigns feature over-sexualised imagery that seems designed to pander to the male gaze, even though men aren't the people spending their hard-earned cash on bikinis and one-pieces.
Other campaigns show photo after photo of very slim, very toned models rocking swimsuits that are generally very skimpy. The implicit message can be incredibly damaging: "Only women who look like this should wear these items," they seem to say.
So it's awesome to see that Weekday have rejected the traditional glossy swimwear ad and asked 'ordinary' women to create their own campaign. The Swedish fashion brand sent 25 women items from their new swimwear collection and asked them to model them in whatever way they saw fit. The women were given complete creative freedom and sent back as few or as many snaps as they wanted.
The result is a glorious set of photos that emphasises the fact women's bodies come in loads of different shapes and sizes. All of them are beautiful, and all of them are suited to whatever swimwear item their owner chooses to wear.
"As a fashion brand, we feel that it is our responsibility to present an accurate portrayal of women," says Weekday's head of marketing Nadine Schmidt. "We hope this campaign gives women the power and opportunity to tell their truth and depict their body the way they want."
Weekday also say they devised this campaign, which they've named "My Body My Image", to reflect the fact that its swimwear range has been "created by women for women".
"New fit-focused separates come in multiple flattering colours with details such as high waists, asymmetrical lines, full bottom coverage, thin straps and high necklines," they explain, adding that the collection aims to "celebrate the diversity of the female body".
Click through to see some of the photos from the campaign...