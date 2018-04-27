"Red stands out. [Handmaids] are cautionary tales. We’re supposed to be aware of where they are at all times. The teal stands out. We’re supposed to notice that they’re these pious queens of the commanders. Black stands out, because it’s all the all-knowing, non-colour, the void, the magic colour. Gray was the one of the working class male and female. Econowives do have the ability — these are all rules that I made up along the way — to wear different things. They don’t have a lot of clothes, because the society has only started five years ago and everything is being made for them in a factory unless they’re a Wife or a Commander. They have different sweaters, scarves, sweatshirts, maybe slightly different jackets, but they all wear the same head coverings. There is very, very little difference if you look at them as a whole. This is always the idea. I want to be able to look at each tribe as a whole and then zero in on their individual faces and then realise the teeny tiny touches that make them individual. It’s a hard deal, but it’s been easier season 2."