Tully's arrival means Marlo can finally start to see herself as a person again, rather than a feeding tube for her child. She can also get some much needed rest, which makes her alert and available to her two other children during the day. And as the two bond during 2 a.m. reruns of Gigolos, Marlo gets to revisit her own past hopes and dreams, and reconnect with the person she was at Tully's age.