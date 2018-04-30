Carrie Underwood Gets More Comfortable With Her Scars In New Revealing Video

Carrie Underwood is slowly reemerging after her fall last November, which left her with 40 to 50 stitches and a broken wrist. This weekend, E! reports, Underwood was comfortable sharing a video of her face on Instagram stories. In the video, Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher, who plays for the Nashville Predators, drive in her car and goof off. Underwood is in good spirits, joking that Fisher, who's making a high-pitched noise in the video, is driving her crazy. The mundane video — this is, for celeb Instagram story content, pretty standard — is remarkable only because Underwood is so intimate with the camera.
Advertisement
A lot has been made of Underwood's brief hiatus, which lasted all of five months. Outlets reported in November that she fell and broke her wrist. Underwood later revealed in a letter to fans that the injury was more severe and that she'd likely take some time away to heal. She implied in this video that the work on her face would leave her looking slightly altered.
"I am determined to make 2018 amazing and I want to share things with you along the way. And when I am ready to get in front of a camera, I want you all to understand why I might look a bit different," she wrote to her fans at the time.
One faceless music video and a few cryptic Instagram posts later, Underwood reemerged with a new song, "Cry Pretty." In mid April, she performed it live for the first time at the ACM awards, her first live performance post-injury. Sunday evening, Underwood performed the National Anthem at a Predators game — Underwood is officially back on the scene.
.@carrieunderwood performed a flawless National Anthem tonight at the Nashville Predators game! ??pic.twitter.com/iO6IQXdk6c— Country Roundup (@_CountryRoundup) April 30, 2018
Advertisement