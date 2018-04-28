The Wife Of Miranda Lambert’s Rumoured Boyfriend Shares Cryptic Post

If you were in the market for a new daily affirmation to write on a Post-it and tape to your mirror, we’ve got one for you. Staci Nelson took to Instagram to share some wisdom with her followers: “PSA: If Staci Felker can make it through this week, so can you,” she wrote in now-deleted IG story photo. Nelson is, of course, the wife of Miranda Lambert’s new rumoured beau, Evan Felker, who accompanied Lambert on tour earlier this year; he sings in the band Turnpike Troubadours.
Let’s examine the timeline and cast of characters. Felker and Nelson were married in 2016, but they filed for divorce in February 2018 — right when Felker’s band went on tour with Lambert. Lambert broke up with her boyfriend of two years, Anderson East, earlier this month. Amid rumours of l’amour, this week People confirmed that Lambert and Felker are now in a relationship. Simply put, Lambert and Nelson go on tour partnered up with other people, break up with said people during tour, and are now dating each other. We’re not pointing any fingers, but this timing is speaking volumes.
It gets stickier from there. Lambert’s ex-husband, Blake Shelton, posted a tweet that seemed to reference his split with Lambert, writing that he sees “karma” in action. Lambert and Shelton divorced in 2016, with rumours that Lambert’s relationship with East began while they were still married. One of Lambert’s other exes, Jeff Allen, also accused Shelton of cheating on Lambert in a now-deleted tweet reply to Shelton. We know, this is a lot.
Been taking the high road for a long time.. I almost gave up. But I can finally see something on the horizon up there!! Wait!! Could it be?! Yep!! It’s karma!!— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) April 25, 2018
But let’s get back to Nelson. She wrote the text over a selfie of herself crying. It’s a heartbreaking image; she’s clearly dealing with some serious situations. She also posted a reference to self-care, and photo of a fake pineapple on International Women’s Day with a caption reading “May you be so lucky to know women like those in my life should you ever fall on or get shoved into hard times...who have Gal Gadot level abilities of saving me.” Whether or not the rumours are true, we just hope that Nelson takes herself out for a mani-pedi and drinks a mimosa or seven.
