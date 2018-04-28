Story from Entertainment

Amy Schumer Hospitalised For Serious Kidney Infection

Meagan Fredette
Amy Schumer was hospitalised for five days following a serious kidney infection, reports People. The I Feel Pretty star shared a series of Instagram photos of herself in a hospital bed looking, understandably, in discomfort and distress.
In the photos, Chris Fischer, her husband of two months, stands over her bedside and holds her hand. She also posted photos of Fischer and of her sister Kim Caramele sitting in the hospital room.
The hospitalisation forced Schumer to cancel a planned London premiere and press tour in Europe for her new film. "I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell, but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go."
We're glad that Schumer is listening to her doctor's orders. We've dealt with kidney infections, and are really feeling for her right now. Typically, kidney infections begin as urinary tract infections, but can arise on their own. Either way, the pain is pretty unbearable, and we didn't even need to visit the emergency room. We can't imagine how awful Schumer must be feeling right now. Here's hoping she turns it into hilarious comedic material. After she's healed up, of course!

Here’s what I’ve been up to this week. I was hospitalized for 5 days with a horrible kidney infection. I want to give a big thank you to the doctors, the bad ass nurses also my husband who’s name is, i want to say, Chris? and my sisters Kimby and mol who have been by my side the whole time. I wanted to share this with you because this is sexy as hell but mostly because I was meant to go to London for the opening of I Feel Pretty and my doctors have told me that’s a no go. I’m really disappointed selfishly to miss this trip because I love London and Europe in general and all the great people (food) there. But I need to put my health first. I am so grateful for all the support the movie is getting. I hope people check it out in England and everywhere else in the world. It’s sweet and fun and you will walk out feeling better. Which is something I hope to feel soon too.

