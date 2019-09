She added a caveat, though: "Our business is weird, and making films is hard, and I'm very hopeful for it," she said. That's what you call a "hard maybe." All four women involved are incredibly busy. Tamblyn is now a novelist and director, while Blake Lively is one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses. Ferrera is pregnant with her first child , and she's on the NBC comedy Superstore. Meanwhile, Bledel is on the most upsetting show on television . Who can find the time to make another Sisterhood movie?