Realistically, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 won't arrive in cinemas until 2030. For now, we are witnessing its Odyssey, a slow, painful march to production and release. The most recent update comes from Alexis Bledel, who appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her horror show The Handmaid's Tale. Bledel told Fallon that yes, she and her Sisterhood compatriots were working on a third movie. In fact, they've pitched it already.