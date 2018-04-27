Realistically, Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 won't arrive in cinemas until 2030. For now, we are witnessing its Odyssey, a slow, painful march to production and release. The most recent update comes from Alexis Bledel, who appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her horror show The Handmaid's Tale. Bledel told Fallon that yes, she and her Sisterhood compatriots were working on a third movie. In fact, they've pitched it already.
"We don't get to see each other a lot because everbody's work and family and everything, but when everybody's in town, we do," Bledel told Fallon of her costars. She added, "We just pitched a third movie, I hope it comes together."
"You did? For real?" Fallon asked, flabbergasted.
"We did!" Bledel said enthusiastically. Tis true! Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 is maybe going to make its way back home, well over a decade after the last film. (Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2 came out in 2008.)
This project has been heavily rumoured for at least the last year. Amber Tamblyn, who played Tibby in the original series, told Refinery29 last year that a third film is a "very good possibility."
She added a caveat, though: "Our business is weird, and making films is hard, and I'm very hopeful for it," she said. That's what you call a "hard maybe." All four women involved are incredibly busy. Tamblyn is now a novelist and director, while Blake Lively is one of Hollywood's most sought-after actresses. Ferrera is pregnant with her first child, and she's on the NBC comedy Superstore. Meanwhile, Bledel is on the most upsetting show on television. Who can find the time to make another Sisterhood movie?
Then again, after all that horrific Handmaid's action, Bledel deserves this. Someone give her something light and fluffy!
