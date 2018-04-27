The third — and heaviest, weighing in at 8 lbs 7 oz — Royal baby has a name. Kensington Palace announced on Friday morning that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have named the baby Louis Arthur Charles. This is contrary to the reigning theory that the baby would be named Albert.
The statement added that "The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince Louis of Cambridge."
Louis likely derives from Prince Philip's part of the family. The Duke of Edinburgh's maternal grandfather was Prince Louis of Battenberg, a German prince with relations to the British monarchy. Prince George, the eldest of Prince William's children, has the name "Louis" in his full title — his full name is George Alexander Louis. Not to mention, William himself has a "Louis" buried in his name. He's William Arthur Philip Louis. There's a Louis for every man in this branch of the Royal family.
So, Louis is likely named after Prince Louis. But that doesn't mean we won't speculate that this means Kate Middleton named her third child after Louis Tomlinson, the erstwhile member of One Direction. One Twitter user even pointed out that the Duchess of Cambridge met Tomlinson in 2017, so. Who's to say she didn't meet Tomlinson and immediately turn to William to say, "My dear, we're naming our next kid after this brave and honourable pop singer."
Kate meets Louis Tomlinson on stage as they attend the Royal Variety Performance November 24, 2017, Today, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announce that they have named their son Louis Arthur Charles. #justsaying pic.twitter.com/TfdJIA6YRO— Derek Momodu (@DelMody) April 27, 2018
«"Louis Arthur Charles", William said quietly, so that nobody but Kate could hear, "you were named after a member of One Direction and he was probably the bravest man I ever knew.»— Chiara de le vigne (@agalhasnochill) April 27, 2018
