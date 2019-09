13 Surprising Things We Learned From Meghan Markle's New Biography

Thanks to an audition scored by her producer boyfriend, Trevor Engleson, Markle became a “briefcase girl” for the game show Deal or No Deal in 2006 when she was 25 years old. Chrissy Teigen was on the backup squad along with Markle. According to Tameka Owens, one of Markle’s coworkers, the salary was good — briefcase girls were paid £350 per episode, adding up to £18,000 a week when the show was recorded regularly. But Markle knew she was on her way to better things. She rarely joined in on in the cast parties (one of which included Donald Trump) or got involved in office gossip. Where the other women starved themselves on celery, she ate pizza. “She knew where she was going, and it certainly wasn’t spending her days on Deal or No Deal,” Morton wrote.