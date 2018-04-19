The Comments About Meghan Markle's Shoulders Make For Depressing Reading

Today Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle visited the Commonwealth Youth Forum (CYF) at the Queen Elizabeth Conference Centre in London. Prince Harry opened the forum on Monday and for the last few days, the CYF has set up out to highlight the powerful potential of young people across the Commonwealth. Prince Harry and Ms. Markle met some of the young delegates taking part in the forum and heard about how they plan to approach the challenges facing young people around the Commonwealth. ?PA

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on Apr 18, 2018 at 9:05am PDT