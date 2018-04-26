This month, Wood tackles another dark role in the film Allure, in which she plays an adult survivor of sexual and mental abuse who harms herself as well as a vulnerable teenage girl. “What’s not talked about in abuse is the aftermath of it. Because we play down the crime so much, the victim will do the same in their mind if it happens to them. This was my experience,” she says. “I didn’t realise just how much I had been conditioned until I actually started talking about it and getting help for it. If you’re not given proper education in advance about these things, you’re very susceptible to blaming yourself and staying silent and being confused about what happened to you. And for those that don’t get help, it can manifest into other coping mechanisms — like addiction or becoming an abuser yourself or self-harm.”