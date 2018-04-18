Don't Worry, Kim Kardashian's Former Assistant Is Officially Back In The Clique

You can breathe easy now, because all is well in the world of Stephanie Shepherd. Kim Kardashian's former assistant, who was fired for mysterious reasons, has reunited with BFF Kourtney Kardashian in an adorable Instagram picture. Their friendship was up in the air after Kim let go of the longtime employee without any real reason (that she said publicly, at least) — rumours swirled that it even had something to do with the profile of Shepherd published on Refinery29.
"Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go," a source told People when news broke in November. "She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim's brand and businesses, it just didn't work."
This was likely difficult news for Kourtney, who had an undeniable friendship with Shepherd, but all the wrongs were righted in Shepherd's Instagram — and everyone was feeling the love.
"Reunited and it feels so good," Kourtney Kardashian commented.
"Yeayy missed seeing pics of u guys," a fan wrote.
"OMG REUNION!!!" cried Scotty Cunha, Kardashian hairstylist.
In fact, their friendship could have had something to do with Shepherd's departure. At least, it definitely seemed to be an issue in a December episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when Shepherd may or may not have revealed Kim's secret whereabouts to Kourtney.
"It’s inappropriate for her to talk to you and not me," Kim says in the episode, adding in a voiceover that it's "just a little bit unprofessional … That’s a convo she should have with me."
Whatever went down, it's all smiles now. Let's hope this photo is the beginning of many more reunions.
