This Is Why Chrissy Teigen Is Suddenly Obsessed With Llamas

I'm glad you brought up changing nappies. One of the things everyone loves about you is that you don't take yourself too seriously, and you are always so willing to talk about those days when Luna may have just peed on you, for example. What are some of the really frustrating moments that you have as a mom?

“Oh gosh! That one is so easy. Honestly, the kid stuff is really fun. She'll be 2 on Saturday, and the actual moments of her showing her personality, even when it's difficult and even when she's super sassy, it is interesting because you see so much of yourself in them. So that stuff to me isn't frustrating. What's hard for me are the times where you have spent your entire day with her: truly, from wake up to bed time or 10 minutes before bed time, you were there. You're thinking about them the entire time, you're rolling on the floor with them, you're cooking their meals, you're taking them to the grocery store, you're dealing with the meltdowns, you're dealing with everything, and you're getting the tantrums and the random hits to the face that you have to just deal with. And then daddy comes home, and they just completely melt in their arms. And all of a sudden you're like, ‘Oh my gosh. I have just spent the entire day with you, and you have just used and abused me all day.' But dad comes home at the end of the day, and they just absolutely love on them. That can definitely be frustrating. You spend so much time with them, and you just realise that as a mum you're going to take a lot of emotions from them. There's nothing like a mother/daughter bond. There's nothing more unique than it; there's nothing more special. You see this different side that daddy will never get to see ever. It's amazing and frustrating, but really great all at the same time.”